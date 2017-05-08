BRIEF-Safran says GECAS places $2.9 bln order for CFM LEAP-1A engines
* ANNOUNCED A FIRM ORDER FOR 200 CFM INTERNATIONAL LEAP-1A ENGINES TO POWER NEW AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
May 8 Advisory services firm Willis Towers Watson Plc said it appointed Thomas Zacharopoulos as head of its financial institutions industry group in the U.S. Midwest.
Zacharopoulos, who has 30 years of experience in the insurance and risk management industry, worked most recently as head of market relations at Integro Insurance Brokers.
Based in Chicago, he will report to Michael O'Connell, financial institutions industry head, North America.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* ANNOUNCED A FIRM ORDER FOR 200 CFM INTERNATIONAL LEAP-1A ENGINES TO POWER NEW AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
* Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new chief financial officer
* Increases quarterly dividend by 14.3 percent to $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: