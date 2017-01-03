Jan 3 Risk adviser and insurance broker Willis Towers Watson appointed Susan Potter to lead its newly formed U.S. East region.

Potter, who has been with the company for more than 20 years, most recently served as the Atlantic/South region lead.

The newly formed East region combines the company's previous Northeast and Atlantic/South regions and comprises of $1.5 billion in annual revenue. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)