BRIEF-Jun Yang Financial Holdings enters into placing agreement
* Company as issuer and Convoy Asset Management as placing agent, entered into a placing agreement
Jan 3 Risk adviser and insurance broker Willis Towers Watson appointed Susan Potter to lead its newly formed U.S. East region.
Potter, who has been with the company for more than 20 years, most recently served as the Atlantic/South region lead.
The newly formed East region combines the company's previous Northeast and Atlantic/South regions and comprises of $1.5 billion in annual revenue. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
* Bob Evans Farms-will be obligated to pay to golden gate capital termination fee of $15.0 million if purchase agreement terminated in certain circumstances
* Sprague Resources LP announces agreement to acquire capital terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island