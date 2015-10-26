Oct 26 Willis Group Holdings, the world's oldest insurance broker, appointed Mary O'Connor as chief executive of Willis GB's financial lines division.

O'Connor will join the executive committee of Willis GB, the operating segment that includes Willis's specialty, facultative and retail insurance businesses in Great Britain.

She will retain her role as global head of Willis' Financial Institutions Industry.

O'Connor joined Willis from the UK Financial Services Authority, now the Financial Conduct Authority.