UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 6
April 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 67 points at 7,264 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 26 Willis Group Holdings, the world's oldest insurance broker, appointed Mary O'Connor as chief executive of Willis GB's financial lines division.
O'Connor will join the executive committee of Willis GB, the operating segment that includes Willis's specialty, facultative and retail insurance businesses in Great Britain.
She will retain her role as global head of Willis' Financial Institutions Industry.
O'Connor joined Willis from the UK Financial Services Authority, now the Financial Conduct Authority. (Reporting by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SEOUL, April 6 South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday they have summoned Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin for questioning as a witness in an investigation of an influence-peddling scandal that led to the dismissal and arrest of former president Park Geun-hye.
* Tim Collier appointed as group CFO and to board of DMGT as executive director with effect from 2 May 2017