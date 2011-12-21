* Steve Hearn, Tim Wright to take over Millwater's responsibilities

* Millwater to remain with co in 2012

Dec 21 Insurance broker Willis Group Holdings said its president, Grahame Millwater, has decided to retire next year to pursue other interests.

Steve Hearn, the chief executive of Willis Re, and Tim Wright, CEO of Willis International, will take over Millwater's responsibilities in January.

Millwater, who has been with the company for 26 years, will remain with Willis Group in 2012 and will provide consulting support in 2013 to ensure a smooth transition, the company said in a statement.

He had joined Willis Group in 1985 and was appointed president in 2008. He was serving as the chairman and CEO of Willis Global.