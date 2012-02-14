(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

* Q4 adj EPS $0.46 vs est $0.48

* Intends to buyback $100 mln worth of shares

Feb 14 Insurance broker Willis Group Holdings' fourth-quarter profit fell short of analysts' expectations, hurt by rising costs and a decline in commissions and fees from its North American operations.

For the October-December quarter, the company posted a net income of $40 million, or 23 cents per share, down from $98 million, or 57 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the London-based company earned 46 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected Willis to earn 48 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter revenue fell to $825 million from $833 million a year ago.

Commissions and fees from its North America segment fell 7 percent to $322 million.

The company, which competes with Aon Corp and Marsh & McLennan, said total expenses were up 10 percent at $719 million.

Willis Group also increased its quarterly cash dividend by 1 cent to 27 cents per share, and said it plans to buyback $100 million worth of shares.

Shares of the company, which have gained 18 percent since touching a year-low in October, closed at $38.67 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)