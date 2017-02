Aug 1 Willis Group Holdings Plc posted a higher quarterly profit as lower expenses helped the insurance-broker offset a slight decline in commissions and fees.

The company's net income from continuing operations for the second quarter rose to $107 million, or 61 cents per share, from $84 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 2 percent to $842 million. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)