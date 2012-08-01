* Second-quarter adj earnings per share $0.59 vs est $0.58
* Second-quarter revenue falls 2 pct to $842 mln
* Second-quarter total expenses fall 6 percent to $663 mln
(Adds analysts estimates, share closing)
Aug 1 Willis Group Holdings Plc posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit for the second quarter in
a row as lower expenses helped the insurance broker offset a
slight decline in commissions and fees.
The company's net income from continuing operations for the
second quarter rose to $107 million, or 61 cents per share, from
$84 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the London-based company, which has a
market capitalization of $6.42 billion, earned 59 cents per
share.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn $58 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue fell 2 percent to $842 million on lower
commissions and fees.
Total expenses for the quarter were down 6 percent at $663
million.
Willis Group shares closed at $36.38 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aman Shah and Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Roshni Menon)