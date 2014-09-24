Sept 24 Willis North America, a unit of Willis Group Holdings Plc, appointed Kevin Bur as vice president of Willis of Greater Kansas, effective immediately.

Bur, who has 28 years of experience in the insurance industry, served as senior sales executive at Cigna Corp before joining Willis.

He will be responsible for business development within Willis's human capital practice and will report to Bob Hayworth, managing partner, Willis of Greater Kansas. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)