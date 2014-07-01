Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON, July 1 Reinsurance broker Willis Re said on Tuesday it expected reinsurance rates to come under further pressure as "excess capital continues to chase muted demand".
The trend has been compounded by "benign" loss activity in the first half of the year and continues the trends seen at reinsurance renewal points in January and April, it added in its '1st View Renewals Report'.
"The tentacles of the softening market are spreading far and wide, with no immediate signs of relief. We've seen muted demand throughout 2014 and market dynamics are unlikely to change for some time to come," said Willis Chief Executive John Cavanagh.
Cavanagh said the current market position was "increasingly challenging" for reinsurers.
"Below average loss ratios in the first half of 2014 and reasonably adequate reserving positions mean that, barring any major underwriting or investment losses in the coming months, we will see another year of reasonable returns. This places further pressure on rating levels for 2015," he added. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Nishant Kumar)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.