BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 19 Willis Towers Watson Plc appointed Ashwin Belur and Dhiran Dookhi to its insurance investment solutions group.
Dookhi most recently served as a risk actuary working on enterprise risk management at Prudential.
Belur has almost 30 years of industry experience and joins Willis Towers from BlackRock Inc. (Reporting by Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.