Jan 19 Willis Towers Watson PLC's
Investment business has appointed Bob Tyley and Mary Boyle to
its insurance investment solutions group as demand for
investment services rises.
Tyley, who has over 30 years of industry experience, was a
risk & investment solutions consultant to several Boards prior
to joining Willis Towers Watson.
Boyle joins from retirement-specialised financial services
provider Just Retirement Group where she was interim
head of investment strategy.
Both Tyley and Boyle are based in London.
