SINGAPORE Feb 22 Archer Daniels Midland Co and Wilmar International Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together in areas such global fertilizer purchasing, freight and tropical oils refining, Wilmar said on Wednesday.

ADM and Wilmar have worked together since the mid-1990s when they jointly built a network of soybean processing operations in China. ADM owns about 16 percent of Wilmar, the world's largest listed palm oil firm. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John Mair)