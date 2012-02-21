Goldman's new London office set for occupancy in 2019
Feb 27 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is building a new 1.1 million square foot office in London with initial occupancy slated for 2019, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
SINGAPORE Feb 22 Archer Daniels Midland Co and Wilmar International Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together in areas such global fertilizer purchasing, freight and tropical oils refining, Wilmar said on Wednesday.
ADM and Wilmar have worked together since the mid-1990s when they jointly built a network of soybean processing operations in China. ADM owns about 16 percent of Wilmar, the world's largest listed palm oil firm. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John Mair)
Feb 27 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is building a new 1.1 million square foot office in London with initial occupancy slated for 2019, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
* Land and Buildings comments on Ashford's offer to acquire Felcor Lodging Trust
* Bill Miller acquires LMM LLC, rebrands fund family Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: