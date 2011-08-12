SINGAPORE Aug 12 Wilmar International
, the world's largest palm oil plantation firm, said on
Friday it has no plan to further hike cooking oil prices in
China after raising the price by 5 percent recently.
Chief Executive Officer Kuok Khoon Hong told a media and
analysts briefing that although producers in China are not
required to seek government approval to raise prices, Wilmar
would consult the Chinese government before they revise prices
upward.
Beijing, which has been closely watching inflation in the
world's most populous nation, recently removed the price
restriction on edible oils.
Wilmar generates more than half of its revenue from China.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Saeed Azhar)