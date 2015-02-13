UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE Feb 13 China's soybean crush margin is expected to stay positive from now on, said Kuok Khoon Hong, chief executive office of Wilmar International Ltd.
China's soybean imports have dropped to "much more normal" levels, but margins will still be determined by market volatility, Kuok said on Friday.
He also said that China's soybean demand will slow down in the next year or two due to the austerity drive in the country.
Wilmar, the world's largest palm oil processor, said on Thursday that its net profit for the last quarter of 2014 climbed 8.7 percent, helped by strong performance in most key segments such as palm oil and sugar. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources