UPDATE 5-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
SINGAPORE Feb 28 Wilmar International Ltd , the world's largest listed palm oil plantation firm, said it has acquired a 10.1 percent interest in Australasian food company Goodman Fielder Ltd, for around A$115 million ($124 million).
The Singapore-listed firm said in a statement the acquisition will make Wilmar the biggest shareholder in Goodman Fielder and it is currently assessing whether to increase its shareholding in the company. ($1 = 0.9321 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
MIAMI, Feb 16 CONCACAF will discuss a possible joint bid for the 2026 World Cup and the governing body's president said on Thursday a planned wall along the U.S.-Mexico border would not present an obstacle to co-hosting the event.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 16 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday suspended proceedings over President Donald Trump's travel ban for individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after Trump announced a new executive order would come soon.