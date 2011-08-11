(Adds details, background)

* Q2 net profit #393.1 mln; Reuters consensus $396 mln

* Palm and laurics margins improved, oilseeds and grains down

* Says remains positive on prospects despite challenges in China

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 Wilmar International , the world's largest listed palm oil firm, reported a 14 percent rise in its second quarter net profit on Friday on the back of strong margins in its core palm oil businesses.

The firm, which generated more than half of its revenue from China, is expected to benefit further from the removal of an edible oil price cap in the world's most populous country, which the government had put in place to curb inflation.

Wilmar, which owns palm oil plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia as well as sugar operations in Australia, said it "remains positive on its prospects, despite a challenging operating environment in China and uncertainties in the global economy."

Wilmar has strongly recovered from two quarters of poor results in the second half of 2010 after the firm accumulated total pre-tax losses of more than $200 million from its oilseeds and grains business in that period due to what the management said was "inopportune buying".

The strong earnings came after rival Bunge Ltd , one of the world's top processors of agricultural products, reported better than expected second quarter results which came from foreign exchange gains that offset weaker-than-expected margins.

Giant U.S. agribusiness and trading firm Cargill Inc , another Wilmar rival, reported a 7 percent fall in earnings in its fiscal fourth quarter ending May, hit by volatile energy markets and weaker risk management and food ingredient results.

Wilmar earned $393.1 million in the three months ending June, up from $344.5 million a year ago and just slightly below average estimates of $396 million from four analysts surveyed by Reuters. Its revenue climbed 56.2 percent to $10.6 billion.

Pre-tax profit margins from its palm and laurics merchandising and processing, which generated more than half of its revenue, climbed 24 percent to $31.7 per tonne compared to $25.6 per tonne a year ago.

However, margins from the merchandising and processing of oilseeds and grains fell 12 percent to $28.0 per tonne in the June quarter from $31.9 per tonne a year ago, due to "poor crush margins from the high import of beans by the industry."

Wilmar's palm oil plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia supply around 10 percent of the demand of its refineries, while logistical and regulatory issues are preventing the company from expanding its plantation area.

However, diversification into sugar and expansion of its flour business in Indonesia are expected to help the company, which has a market value of around $27 billion.

Shares of Wilmar have fallen by more than 9 percent since the beginning of the year but performed better than the overall Singapore market , which has fallen more than 12 percent over the same period. ($1 = 1.217 Singapore Dollar) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)