SINGAPORE Dec 9 Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd, the world's largest listed palm oil firm, said on Friday creditors have approved the sale of its Proserpine sugar mill for A$120 million, to Australia-based unit Sucrogen.

The creditors' vote paved the way for the sale transaction to be completed immediately, Sucrogen chief executive officer Ian Glasson said in a statement.

Sucrogen is the sugar unit of Wilmar.

"The positive result means creditors will be paid, in full, before Christmas," Glasson said. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)