SINGAPORE Oct 28 Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd , the world's largest listed palm oil firm, said on Friday it has increased its $1.3 billion syndicated term loan facility to $1.5 billion.

The upsized portion of the loan facility will be used to refinance part of the A$600 million syndicated revolving credit facility to Australia-based Sucrogen Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wilmar. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)