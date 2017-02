SINGAPORE Oct 31 Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd , the world's largest listed palm oil firm, said on Monday it has appointed Ho Kiam Kong as its chief financial officer from Nov 1.

Ho, who replaces Francis Heng, joins Wilmar from Philips (China) Investment Co Ltd, where he was the Greater China CFO, Wilmar said in a statement. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)