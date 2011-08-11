SINGAPORE Aug 12 Wilmar International
, the world's largest listed palm oil firm, reported a
14 percent rise in its second quarter net profit on Friday,
largely in line with forecasts, on the back of strong margins
from the palm and laurics business.
Wilmar, which generated more than half of its revenue from
China, is expected to benefit further from the removal of an
edible oil price cap in world's most populous country, which the
government had put in place to curb inflation.
The company earned $393.1 million in the three months ended
June, up from $344.5 million a year ago, just slightly below
average estimates of $396 million from four analysts surveyed by
Reuters.
Wilmar, which owns palm oil plantations in Indonesia and
Malaysia as well as sugar operations in Australia, said it
remains positive on its prospects despite a challenging
operating environment in China and uncertainties in the global
economy.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)