SINGAPORE Aug 12 Wilmar International , the world's largest listed palm oil firm, reported a 14 percent rise in its second quarter net profit on Friday, largely in line with forecasts, on the back of strong margins from the palm and laurics business.

Wilmar, which generated more than half of its revenue from China, is expected to benefit further from the removal of an edible oil price cap in world's most populous country, which the government had put in place to curb inflation.

The company earned $393.1 million in the three months ended June, up from $344.5 million a year ago, just slightly below average estimates of $396 million from four analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Wilmar, which owns palm oil plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia as well as sugar operations in Australia, said it remains positive on its prospects despite a challenging operating environment in China and uncertainties in the global economy. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)