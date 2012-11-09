SINGAPORE Nov 9 Singapore palm oil firm Wilmar International's crushing margins in the oilseed and grains business in China is likely to remain positive in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Kuok Khoon Hong told reporters on Friday.

Wilmar beat forecasts with a 26 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by its sugar business and a rebound at its oilseeds and grains unit after two quarters of losses. (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)