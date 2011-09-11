SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Singapore's Wilmar International said on Monday its Australian sugar unit Sucrogen is maintaining its offer to buy the business assets of Proserpine Co-operative Sugar Milling Association.

Sucrogen has agreed to Proserpine members having a second opportunity to vote on its offer in October, it said in a statement, adding that it will continue its financial support to Proserpine.

"Maintaining our offer will allow Proserpine growers more time to recognise the attractiveness of Sucrogen's offer compared to previous rival offers," Sucrogen CEO Ian Glasson said.

The statement came after Sucrogen had failed to get the support needed to go ahead with its proposed purchase of assets belonging to Proserpine in late August. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Saeed Azhar)