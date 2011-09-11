SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Singapore's Wilmar
International said on Monday its Australian sugar unit
Sucrogen is maintaining its offer to buy the business assets of
Proserpine Co-operative Sugar Milling Association.
Sucrogen has agreed to Proserpine members having a second
opportunity to vote on its offer in October, it said in a
statement, adding that it will continue its financial support to
Proserpine.
"Maintaining our offer will allow Proserpine growers more
time to recognise the attractiveness of Sucrogen's offer
compared to previous rival offers," Sucrogen CEO Ian Glasson
said.
The statement came after Sucrogen had failed to get the
support needed to go ahead with its proposed purchase of assets
belonging to Proserpine in late August.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Saeed Azhar)