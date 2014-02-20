SINGAPORE Feb 20 Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd said lower investment gains and change in value of some assets dragged down its profit in the fourth quarter, offsetting a strong showing by its consumer products and oilseeds businesses.

Its net profit for the quarter fell 23 percent from a year earlier to $369 million. For 2013, profit rose 5.1 percent to $1.32 billion, in line with a mean forecast of $1.31 billion, according to Reuters data.

Fair value of biological assets, which assumes future increases in value of crops and other agricultural assets, flipped into a loss at the end of 2013, while quarterly non-operating items dropped 60 percent on the year given lower investment gains, Wilmar said on Thursday.

Wilmar - the world's top palm oil processor that also has business interest in sugar, laurics and other commodities - said its top revenue contributing palm and laurics division posted a 2.7 percent drop in revenue in the quarter but a 2.9 percent gain in profit before tax.

Plantations and palm oil mills business posted a 25.1 percent drop in pre-tax profit despite a marginal gain in revenue, hurt by fair value losses from biological assets. The full-year pre-tax profit for the division fell 34.3 percent due to lower average selling prices and production yield.

Wilmar is using its clout to push palm oil suppliers to comply with its new environmental policy, but the move is stirring up a battle with growers and governments that have profited from their environmentally damaging practices.

The robust growth in its sugar business also took a pause, as milling profits were recorded in the previous quarter due to favourable weather conditions. The segment's pre-tax profit for the fourth quarter slid 81.9 percent from a year earlier.

The commodities firm, however, saw strong results from the oilseeds and grains divisions, which were the best performers among various business segments.

Pre-tax quarterly profit in the oilseeds and grains segment more than doubled from a year ago.

"This was mainly driven by stronger crushing margins from higher local meal prices, due to improving demand as well as tight local supply conditions resulting from delayed soybean shipments," the company said in a statement.

Consumer products division was the second-best performer, posting an 84 percent rise in pre-tax quarterly profit, on greater demand for edible oils, flour and rice and the earlier arrival of the Lunar New Year holiday in China.

"As oilseeds and grains records its sixth consecutive quarter of profit; and our consumer and other businesses continue to grow and gain strength, we are optimistic on the future of China as well as our long term prospects there," it said in the statement.

Wilmar declared a final ordinary dividend of 5.5 Singapore cents per share, up from 3 Singapore cents in 2012. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)