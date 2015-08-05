UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE Aug 5 Singapore-listed Wilmar International Ltd said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit jumped 18 percent on the year, boosted by strong performance in the oilseeds and consumer products businesses.
Wilmar, the world's largest palm oil processor, posted a net profit of $201.8 million for the quarter. Revenues fell 12 percent on the year to $9.3 billion on lower commodity prices. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources