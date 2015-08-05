SINGAPORE Aug 5 Singapore-listed Wilmar International Ltd said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit jumped 18 percent on the year, boosted by strong performance in the oilseeds and consumer products businesses.

Wilmar, the world's largest palm oil processor, posted a net profit of $201.8 million for the quarter. Revenues fell 12 percent on the year to $9.3 billion on lower commodity prices. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)