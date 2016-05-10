SINGAPORE May 10 Singapore-based Wilmar International Ltd reported a 3.2 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter, citing steady performance in its tropical oils, and oilseeds and grains businesses.

Wilmar, the world's largest palm oil processor and one of the biggest soybean buyers, reported a net profit of $239.4 million for the three months ended March, versus $232 million a year ago. The company also said it saw improved results from its sugar business, compared with last year.

Core profit, which excludes non-operating items, fell 12.5 percent due to one-off provisions for impairment. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sunil Nair)