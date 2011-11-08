SINGAPORE Nov 9 Wilmar International on Wednesday reported a 23.7 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit as margins from its oilseeds and grains business recovered, but missed expectations.

Wilmar, the world's largest listed palm oil plantation firm, earned a net profit of $321.05 million for the quarter ended September 30, compared to $259.5 million earned a year ago. That compares to an average forecast of $461 million from five analysts.

The result in 2010 was hit by losses from its oilseeds and grains business, which the company blamed on weak margins and inopportune buying.

Wilmar, which owns palm oil plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia as well as sugar operations in Australia, said it remains positive about its prospects and sees resilience in the demand for agricultural commodities amid Asian economic growth. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)