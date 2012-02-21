SINGAPORE Feb 22 Wilmar International Ltd
, the world's largest listed palm oil firm, on
Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 57 percent rise in
fourth quarter net profit, helped by contributions from its
expanded sugar operations.
The company posted a net profit of $500 million, up from
$318.6 million a year ago. It was the highest quarterly profit
since September 2009 and exceeded the $469.2 million average
forecast of five analysts polled by Reuters.
The company's earnings in 2010 were hit by weak margins at
its oilseeds and grains business and ill-timed purchases of the
commodities.
Wilmar, which owns palm oil plantations in Indonesia and
Malaysia as well as sugar operations in Australia, said it is
well positioned to capture agri-related expansion opportunities
that might arise this year.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)