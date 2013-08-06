SINGAPORE Aug 6 Singapore-listed palm oil firm Wilmar International Ltd's net profit jumped 86.5 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, helped by its palm and laurics as well as consumer products segments.

The company on Tuesday posted a net profit of $218.5 million for the three months that ended in June, up from $117.1 million a year earlier. That was below the average net profit forecast of $254.1 million in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Excluding non-operating items, Wilmar's quarterly earnings were 42.4 percent higher at $245.4 million from a year earlier.

Crushing margins for its oilseeds and grains segment were positive, resulting in pre-tax profit of $15.3 million, compared to a loss a year ago. But pre-tax profit for plantations and palm oil mills fell 34 percent to $52.7 million due to lower average selling price and reduced production yield.

Analysts see a muted outlook for palm oil prices for the rest of this year due to sluggish demand, especially from China, and an expected increase in the supply of crude palm oil as well as substitutes like soybean oil. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Joseph Radford)