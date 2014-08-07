* Q2 net profit down 22 pct at $170.7 million

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 Wilmar International Ltd , the world's top palm oil processor, said on Thursday its net profit for the second quarter fell 22 percent due to a weak performance in its palm oil processing business.

Wilmar, the biggest listed agricultural products company in the Asia-Pacific region by stock market value, reported a quarterly net profit of $170.7 million on revenue of $10.5 billion, nearly flat from a year earlier.

Pretax profit in the palm and laurics division slid 55.5 percent on the year to $99.8 million, as tighter crude palm oil supply and excess refining capacity depressed refining margins, Wilmar said in a statement.

The grains and oilseeds business recorded a $4.1 million pretax profit, down 73 percent from a year earlier, but it was an improvement from a $57.4 million loss in the previous quarter when the company suffered the worst-ever soy bean crush margin in China.

"Lower prices due to improved global oilseed supplies, less excessive imports of beans into China and higher seasonal demand in the second half of the year should further improve crush margins in the coming months," the company said in a statement.

It added it expected a better overall performance in the second half of the year.

The company said it would pay a reduced interim dividend of 2 Singapore cents per share, compared with 2.5 cents a year earlier.

The company's shares have fallen more than 5 percent so far this year, lagging a 4 percent rise in the benchmark Straits Times Index. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by David Holmes)