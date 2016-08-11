SINGAPORE Aug 11 Singapore-based Wilmar International Ltd posted its first-ever quarterly loss on Thursday, saying untimely purchases of soybeans had resulted in a weak performance at its oilseeds and grains business.

The world's largest palm oil processor and one of the biggest soybean buyers posted a net loss of $220 million for the three months ended June versus a net profit of $193.2 million a year earlier. Revenue rose nearly 1 percent to $9.37 billion. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bangalore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)