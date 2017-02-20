SINGAPORE Feb 20 Wilmar International Ltd said its fourth-quarter profit rose 70 percent, helped by strong results across its business segments.

The world's largest palm oil processor and one of the biggest soybean buyers reported a net profit of $560.8 million for the three months ended December, compared with a net profit of $330.2 million a year earlier.

Fourth-quarter core net profit, which excludes non-operating items, rose 70 percent to $589.5 million. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)