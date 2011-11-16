SINGAPORE Nov 16 Sucrogen, the Australia-based sugar unit of Singapore-listed Wilmar International Ltd said on Wednesday it agreed to buy the assets of Proserpine Co-operative Sugar Milling Association for A$120 million.

The agreement is with the administrators of Proserpine Sugar Mill.

"The current agreement comprises a headline price of A$120 million, plus a working capital adjustment, normal settlement adjustments, as well as provisions whereby Sucrogen will absorb all of the mill's normal operating costs and certain critical capital expenditure incurred from Oct. 31, 2011 until completion of the transaction," Sucrogen CEO Ian Glasson said in a statement. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)