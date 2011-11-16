SINGAPORE Nov 16 Sucrogen, the
Australia-based sugar unit of Singapore-listed Wilmar
International Ltd said on Wednesday it agreed to buy
the assets of Proserpine Co-operative Sugar Milling Association
for A$120 million.
The agreement is with the administrators of Proserpine Sugar
Mill.
"The current agreement comprises a headline price of A$120
million, plus a working capital adjustment, normal settlement
adjustments, as well as provisions whereby Sucrogen will absorb
all of the mill's normal operating costs and certain critical
capital expenditure incurred from Oct. 31, 2011 until completion
of the transaction," Sucrogen CEO Ian Glasson said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)