SINGAPORE Aug 31 Singapore's Wilmar International said on Wednesday its Australian sugar unit Sucrogen failed to get the support needed to go ahead with its proposed purchase of assets belonging to Proserpine Co-operative Sugar Milling Association.

Sucrogen had announced in June that it had entered into an agreement with Proserpine to purchase the association's business assets for A$115 million on a debt-free and cash-free basis.

Including completion adjustments, the final purchase price was expected to be about A$118 million.

"Although the Sucrogen offer received majority support with 70 percent of members who voted voting in favour. This was not sufficient," Wilmar and Sucrogen said in a joint statement.

"In order for Sucrogen's offer to be approved, at least 75 percent of PCSMA (Proserpine) members who voted needed to vote in favour of Sucrogen's offer," the two companies added.

Wilmar is the world's largest listed palm oil firm. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)