SYDNEY, April 23 China's sugar output in 2015/16 is expected to drop below production levels of 10.5 million tonnes estimated for the current season, Wilmar International said on Thursday.

"The crop is again expected to be a bit lower compared to what should have been an improvement from one year to another," Jean-Luc Bohbot, group head of sugar at Wilmar, told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)