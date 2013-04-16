SINGAPORE, April 16 Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd said it has acquired a 27.5 percent stake in Cosumar S.A., Morocco's sole sugar supplier, for 2.3 billion Moroccan dirhams ($263 million), expanding its sugar operations into Africa.

Societe Nationale d'Investissement, which sold the stake to Wilmar, will subsequently sell up to a 26.5 percent stake to a consortium of Moroccan institutional investors, with whom Wilmar will control a 54 percent stake in Cosumar, Wilmar said in a statement.

Cosumar is the sole operator in Morocco's sugar industry, and the third-largest sugar producer in Africa with an installed production capacity of 1.6 million tonnes per year.

Wilmar, the world's largest listed palm oil company, has been rapidly expanding its sugar business and has five sugar refineries in Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia with a total annual production volume of more than 1.8 million tonnes.

Wilmar shares closed at S$3.31 on Monday. They are down 0.9 percent so far this year, underperforming a 3.7 percent rise in the benchmark Straits Times Index. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Chris Gallagher)