UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects headline to mln)
OSLO Jan 9 Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics (WWL), a shipping firm transporting cars and trucks from factories to local markets, faces a $33 million fine from the Japanese Fair Trade Commission, one of WWL's parent companies said on Thursday.
"The draft order indicates that WWL, as one of several companies in the industry, has participated in non-competitive behaviour in automotive transportation," Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding said in a statement.
EUKOR Car Carriers, where Wilh. Wilhelmsen ASA holds a 40 percent stake, was initially included in the investigation, but has not been named in the draft orders, the Wilhemsen companies said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Balazs Koranyi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources