OSLO Jan 9 Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics (WWL), a shipping firm transporting cars and trucks from factories to local markets, faces a $33 million fine from the Japanese Fair Trade Commission, one of WWL's parent companies said on Thursday.

"The draft order indicates that WWL, as one of several companies in the industry, has participated in non-competitive behaviour in automotive transportation," Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding said in a statement.

EUKOR Car Carriers, where Wilh. Wilhelmsen ASA holds a 40 percent stake, was initially included in the investigation, but has not been named in the draft orders, the Wilhemsen companies said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Balazs Koranyi)