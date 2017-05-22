GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb as oil crawls up from 10-month low
* Oil futures rise after U.S. crude hit lowest level since August
May 22 Wilshire Consulting, a unit of Wilshire Associates, said it hired Daniel Ingram to serve as vice president of responsible investment research and consulting.
Previously, Ingram served as head of responsible investment for UK's largest corporate retirement plan, BT Pension Scheme (BTPS). (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
* Oil futures rise after U.S. crude hit lowest level since August
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.