JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon Ltd
:
* Diluted heps down 17 percent to 1 160,4 cents
* Raises dividend to 352 cents from 330 cents
* Wilson bayly holmes ovcon capital says expenditure of R733
million approved
for FY 2013, mostly for Africa and Western Australia
* Wilson bayly holmes ovcon capital says order book at 1 July
2012 is R20,9
billion compared to R16,2 billion at 1 July 2011
* Wilson bayly holmes ovcon capital says the group has secured
R4,2 billion in
additional projects post 30 June 2012
* Wilson bayly holmes ovcon capital says order book at the end
of August is
R21,8 billion