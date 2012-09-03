JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon Ltd : * Diluted heps down 17 percent to 1 160,4 cents * Raises dividend to 352 cents from 330 cents * Wilson bayly holmes ovcon capital says expenditure of R733 million approved

for FY 2013, mostly for Africa and Western Australia * Wilson bayly holmes ovcon capital says order book at 1 July 2012 is R20,9

billion compared to R16,2 billion at 1 July 2011 * Wilson bayly holmes ovcon capital says the group has secured R4,2 billion in

additional projects post 30 June 2012 * Wilson bayly holmes ovcon capital says order book at the end of August is

R21,8 billion