LONDON, July 5 Britain's Johanna Konta pulled out all the stops to win an enthralling, marathon, second round contest on Wednesday with Croatia Donna Vekic 7-6(4) 4-6 10-8.

In one of the best matches of the tournament so far, which lasted 3 hours 10 minutes, Vekic's resilience kept her constantly in with a chance of an upset but Konta's big serve frequently pulled her out of trouble.

Vekic, ranked 58th in the world beat Konta in the final of the recent WTA tournament in Nottingham.

Konta, looking to be the first British woman to win the Wimbledon singles since Virginia Wade in 1977, will next face Greece's Maria Sakkari in the third round.

