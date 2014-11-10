Nov 10 Wincanton Plc :

* Wincanton awarded new five year contract with Lavendon to move in-house operations to 3PL

* Contract starts in January 2015; Wincanton to take responsibility for collecting products from 26 Lavendon's UK storage facilities, before delivering them to customers across country

* Wincanton will use a dedicated fleet of 124 vehicles