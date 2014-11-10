RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 10 Wincanton Plc :
* Wincanton awarded new five year contract with Lavendon to move in-house operations to 3PL
* Contract starts in January 2015; Wincanton to take responsibility for collecting products from 26 Lavendon's UK storage facilities, before delivering them to customers across country
* Wincanton will use a dedicated fleet of 124 vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)