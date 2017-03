July 16 Wincanton Plc :

* Board is pleased to report that Wincanton continues to trade in line with expectations

* Performance of the UK and Ireland economies has remained consistent with that experienced in the second half of the prior year

* There has been no significant change to the general financial position of the group from that disclosed in the results announcement for the year ended 31 march 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: