LONDON, Oct 26 British haulier Wincanton said profits would suffer at its containers unit this year due to slowing imports and warned of one-off charges as it looks for ways to stem losses at its food delivery business.

The company, whose shares have more than halved in value this year, said on Wednesday that its core UK & Ireland operations continued to trade satisfactorily but that the overall economic environment remained very tough.

Wincanton said that following a July trading update it had won new business which should help offset business lost as a result of customer receiverships with the benefits being felt in the second half of its business year.

"The group continues to manage its financial position prudently, with a particular focus on preserving cash," Wincanton said in a circular to shareholders. "The net proceeds from the recent disposals ... will be used to reduce our overall average net debt."

Wincanton, whose chief executive quit late last year following a strategic review of its business, suspended dividend payments in June and is selling some European operations to cut debt.

Rival freight company Stobart Group reported higher half-year revenues on Wednesday but proposed a flat interim dividend and said that the weak economic environment meant it had only kept its profit hopes for the year alive by keeping a lid on costs.

"The weak economy ... has held back our rate of profit growth," Stobart Chief Executive Andrew Tinkler said in a results statement. "We have substantially improved our operational information systems allowing us to manage this volatility much better and achieve cost savings." (Reporting by Paul Hoskins; editing by Matthew Scuffham)