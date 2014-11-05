Nov 5 Wincanton Plc :

* H1 revenue increased by 1.6% to £550.9m; profit before tax increased by 30.9% to £12.7m (2013: £9.7m)

* H1 underlying operating profit increased by 2.9% to £24.9m (2013: £24.2m)

* Ceo - we are confident that we remain on track to meet our expectations for the current financial year

* Key sub sectors within the group, such as in retail and tankers & bulk, the group has seen volume reductions and continues to experience margin pressure on renewals

* Has not declared nor paid a dividend in the six month period in line with its continuing objective to reduce net debt

