Nov 5 Wincanton Plc :
* H1 revenue increased by 1.6% to £550.9m; profit before tax
increased by 30.9% to £12.7m (2013: £9.7m)
* H1 underlying operating profit increased by 2.9% to £24.9m
(2013: £24.2m)
* Ceo - we are confident that we remain on track to meet our
expectations for the current financial year
* Key sub sectors within the group, such as in retail and
tankers & bulk, the group has seen volume reductions and
continues to experience margin pressure on renewals
* Has not declared nor paid a dividend in the six month
period in line with its continuing objective to reduce net debt
* Net debt at the period end was £66.9m (2013: £87.2m)
