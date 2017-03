Feb 6 Wincanton PLC : * Wincanton continues to trade in line with market expectations * Renewed contracts including WH Smith, for its transport management services for an additional three years * Continued improved performance of the construction industry in the UK has been reflected in our construction volumes * Activity levels within the contract logistics division have been broadly in line with the first half of the year * Anticipated, volumes in the containers business remain broadly flat * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here