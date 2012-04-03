* Company not received notification of strike action

* Sees 2011/12 results in line with view, tough 2013 (Adds details)

LONDON, APRIL 3 - British haulier Wincanton said it had yet to be told if its fuel tank drivers would take strike action and called the dispute unnecessary and inappropriate.

Talks to head off a threatened strike by British fuel tanker drivers will take place on Wednesday after some 2,000 UK drivers last week voted to go on strike to improve safety conditions and pay, raising the prospect of disruption of supply to petrol stations around the country and prompting panic-buying by motorists.

"We have not received notification of any strike action, but we are disappointed that Unite (the union) and its members have voted in favour of industrial action," Wincanton said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"A sector-wide collective arrangement for pay and working hours is both impractical and inappropriate ... the dispute is therefore wholly unnecessary and inappropriate."

As well as Wincantion, workers at DHL, Hoyer, BP, J W Suckling, Norbert Dentressangle and Turners were balloted for industrial action.

Wincanton, which employs 440 drivers and delivers over 7.6 billion litres of fuel every year, has been working with the government to keep tankers on the road.

Wincanton on Tuesday said it was trading in line with its expectations for the year to the end of March but that it expected 2013 to be tough due to an expected reduction in volume.

Shares in Wincanton, which have fallen 16 percent in the last month, closed at 73.5 pence on Monday, valuing the business at around 80 million pounds ($128 million).

($1 = 0.6244 British pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Matt Scuffham)