Nov 7 Warehouse and freight provider Wincanton
Plc reported a 2 percent dip in revenue as demand from
the UK retail sector continued to remain sluggish.
The company, which caters to clients such as Unilever Plc
, Tesco and Marks & Spencer, said sales
fell to 542.3 million pounds ($872 million) in the six months
ended Sept. 30 from 551.2 million pounds a year earlier.
Pretax profit rose about 28 percent to 9.7 million pounds
during the six-month period.
Revenue from the retail sector, which accounts for about 60
percent of its business, was flat during the period and it did
not expect an improvement in the industry this year, Chief
Executive Eric Born said on a call.
However, the company said it won contracts from Valero and
Tilda Rice during the period and expected to continue trading in
line with market expectations.
Wincanton, which has been grappling with high levels of
debt, said it reduced net debt by about 29 percent to 87.2
million pounds.
Shares in the company were unchanged at 130 pence at 0841
GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.