Nov 5 British logistics company Wincanton Plc reported a 2.9 percent rise in first-half underlying operating profit as strong volumes in construction and fast-moving consumer goods made up for a drop in volumes from tankers and bulk customers.

The company, which transports goods such as food, documents and materials for recycling, said its underlying operating profit rose to 24.9 million pounds ($39.7 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30 from 24.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1.6 percent to 550.9 million pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6266 British pound) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)