Nov 5 British logistics company Wincanton Plc
reported a 2.9 percent rise in first-half underlying
operating profit as strong volumes in construction and
fast-moving consumer goods made up for a drop in volumes from
tankers and bulk customers.
The company, which transports goods such as food, documents
and materials for recycling, said its underlying operating
profit rose to 24.9 million pounds ($39.7 million) in the six
months ended Sept. 30 from 24.2 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 1.6 percent to 550.9 million pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6266 British pound)
