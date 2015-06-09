FRANKFURT, June 9 U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Corp is in talks about a possible acquisition of its troubled German rival Wincor Nixdorf , sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters.

Wincor is being advised by Goldman Sachs and Diebold by JP Morgan, one source added, confirming a report by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) newspaper earlier on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan declined to comment.

A Diebold spokesman declined to comment on "rumours and speculation", while nobody from Wincor Nixdorf, which has a market capitalisation of 1.1 billion euros ($1.24 billion), was immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Arno Schuetze, writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by Susan Thomas)