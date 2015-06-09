BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
FRANKFURT, June 9 U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Corp is in talks about a possible acquisition of its troubled German rival Wincor Nixdorf , sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters.
Wincor is being advised by Goldman Sachs and Diebold by JP Morgan, one source added, confirming a report by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) newspaper earlier on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan declined to comment.
A Diebold spokesman declined to comment on "rumours and speculation", while nobody from Wincor Nixdorf, which has a market capitalisation of 1.1 billion euros ($1.24 billion), was immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Arno Schuetze, writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by Susan Thomas)
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.