FRANKFURT, July 23 Restructuring at German ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf, which plans to focus on software and high/end IT services, is going according to plan, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Eckard Heidloff expects the cashless payments business to be spun off by the end of September, he said in an interview with Reuters.

The unit than could be listed as a separate company within one to two years, he said.

