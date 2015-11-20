FRANKFURT Nov 20 U.S. automated teller machine
maker Diebold Inc is poised to launch a formal offer for
German rival Wincor Nixdorf AG comprising 80 percent
cash and 20 percent shares, two people familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Friday.
Wincor Nixdorf said last month that it had received an
indicative offer of 1.7 billion euros ($1.81 billion) from
Diebold, but added that final details needed to be hammered out
and a due diligence needed to be done.
The sources said the 52.50-euro-per-share offer combining
the two companies into a new U.S.-based entity to be named
Diebold Nixdorf would be launched "promptly".
Diebold declined to comment, while Wincor Nixdorf was not
immediately available for comment.
The Wall Street Journal earlier cited sources as saying
Diebold was likely to make an official bid within the next
couple of days.
($1 = 0.9386 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan.
Editing by Jane Merriman)